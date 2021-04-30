Aecon Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:AEGXF) Short Interest Update

Aecon Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:AEGXF) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 110,000 shares, an increase of 97.8% from the March 31st total of 55,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 23.4 days.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Aecon Group from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Aecon Group from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Aecon Group from $23.50 to $24.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Aecon Group from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.69.

Get Aecon Group alerts:

OTCMKTS:AEGXF opened at $15.22 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.63 and a 200-day moving average of $13.61. Aecon Group has a twelve month low of $9.52 and a twelve month high of $16.17.

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

Recommended Story: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Aecon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aecon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.