Aena S.M.E., S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Aena S.M.E., S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a drop of 49.1% from the March 31st total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 57.0 days.

Shares of ANNSF stock opened at $175.50 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.02. Aena S.M.E. has a 12 month low of $107.91 and a 12 month high of $180.00.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ANNSF. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Aena S.M.E. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Aena S.M.E. in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. HSBC downgraded shares of Aena S.M.E. from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aena S.M.E. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aena S.M.E. in a report on Friday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aena S.M.E. presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Aena S.M.E., SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates, maintains, manages, and administers airport infrastructures and heliports in Spain, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Colombia, Cuba, and internationally. The company operates through Airports, Real Estate Services, and International segments. It also operates and manages commercial spaces in airport terminals and car parks network; and rents areas in airport terminals for stores, food and beverage outlets, and advertising.

