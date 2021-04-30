Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) Coverage Initiated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 49.77% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.70.

NASDAQ:AERI traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.36. The stock had a trading volume of 3,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 651,433. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $9.01 and a one year high of $21.30. The company has a market capitalization of $814.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.51 and a 200 day moving average of $15.19. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.04). Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 135.57% and a negative net margin of 231.05%. The firm had revenue of $24.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.75 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aerie Pharmaceuticals will post -3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,512,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,428,000 after acquiring an additional 92,359 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,402,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,954,000 after acquiring an additional 257,300 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,248,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,870,000 after buying an additional 44,827 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 746,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,081,000 after buying an additional 222,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 642,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,677,000 after buying an additional 9,050 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

About Aerie Pharmaceuticals

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, ocular surface, and retinal diseases in the United States. Its products include Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension; and Rocklatan, a once-daily fixed-dose combination of Rhopressa and latanopros to reduce IOP to treat patients with open-angle glaucoma.

