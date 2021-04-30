Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Purchased by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 62.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 706,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 271,534 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.10% of Aflac worth $36,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Aflac by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,657,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $696,294,000 after purchasing an additional 84,677 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at about $347,876,000. Maj Invest Holding A S increased its holdings in Aflac by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 7,811,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $347,383,000 after buying an additional 2,705,661 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Aflac by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,670,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,689,000 after acquiring an additional 71,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Aflac by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,424,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,280,000 after purchasing an additional 126,129 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AFL. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Aflac from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Aflac from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Aflac from $40.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Aflac from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.18.

In related news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $47,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,814 shares in the company, valued at $602,258. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Teresa L. White sold 17,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.09, for a total transaction of $816,530.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 96,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,439,757.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 101,978 shares of company stock valued at $4,884,687. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

AFL stock opened at $54.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Aflac Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $30.32 and a fifty-two week high of $54.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.89. The stock has a market cap of $37.28 billion, a PE ratio of 8.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.32. Aflac had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.73%.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

