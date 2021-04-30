Aflac (NYSE:AFL) Price Target Increased to $54.00 by Analysts at Truist Securities

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Truist Securities from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Truist Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 0.32% from the stock’s previous close.

AFL has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Aflac from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Aflac from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.83.

NYSE AFL traded down $0.39 on Friday, hitting $53.83. 187,284 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,611,901. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.97 and its 200 day moving average is $45.89. Aflac has a 52 week low of $30.32 and a 52 week high of $54.87. The company has a market capitalization of $37.01 billion, a PE ratio of 8.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.32. Aflac had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Aflac will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 45,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.55, for a total transaction of $2,132,176.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 124,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,791,890.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.43, for a total transaction of $1,512,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,532,113.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,978 shares of company stock valued at $4,884,687 in the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in Aflac by 14.6% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 13,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 5.9% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 5,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 2.2% in the first quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 78,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 145.7% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 85,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,356,000 after acquiring an additional 50,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 6.8% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 163,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,384,000 after acquiring an additional 10,390 shares during the last quarter. 66.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

