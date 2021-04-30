AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT) Short Interest Down 46.1% in April

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 760,300 shares, a drop of 46.1% from the March 31st total of 1,410,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,900,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.95. 346,956 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,729,158. The stock has a market cap of $183.69 million, a P/E ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85, a quick ratio of 9.04 and a current ratio of 9.04. AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $1.74 and a twelve month high of $7.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.47.

Get AG Mortgage Investment Trust alerts:

AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.26. AG Mortgage Investment Trust had a negative return on equity of 86.32% and a negative net margin of 381.52%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.08%. This is a positive change from AG Mortgage Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded AG Mortgage Investment Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Sunday, February 21st.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MITT. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 11,200 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,100,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 659,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after acquiring an additional 8,459 shares in the last quarter. 31.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc, a real estate investment trust, invests in a portfolio of residential mortgage-backed securities and credit investments in the United States. Its investment portfolio includes residential investments, including re/non-performing loans, non-qualifying mortgages loans, and land related financing; and commercial investments, such as commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), interest only securities, and CMBS interest-only and principal-only securities, as well as commercial real estate loans secured by commercial real property, including mortgages and mezzanine loans for construction or redevelopment of a properties.

Featured Story: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for AG Mortgage Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AG Mortgage Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.