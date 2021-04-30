AG Mortgage Investment Trust (MITT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.26. AG Mortgage Investment Trust had a negative net margin of 381.52% and a negative return on equity of 86.32%.

Shares of MITT stock opened at $3.87 on Friday. AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $1.74 and a 1 year high of $7.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85, a current ratio of 9.04 and a quick ratio of 9.04. The company has a market cap of $179.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is an increase from AG Mortgage Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.20%.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Sunday, February 21st.

About AG Mortgage Investment Trust

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc, a real estate investment trust, invests in a portfolio of residential mortgage-backed securities and credit investments in the United States. Its investment portfolio includes residential investments, including re/non-performing loans, non-qualifying mortgages loans, and land related financing; and commercial investments, such as commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), interest only securities, and CMBS interest-only and principal-only securities, as well as commercial real estate loans secured by commercial real property, including mortgages and mezzanine loans for construction or redevelopment of a properties.

