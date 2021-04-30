AG Mortgage Investment Trust (MITT) to Release Earnings on Thursday

AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.26. AG Mortgage Investment Trust had a negative net margin of 381.52% and a negative return on equity of 86.32%.

Shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust stock opened at $3.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.97 million, a P/E ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.68. AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $1.74 and a 52 week high of $7.89. The company has a quick ratio of 9.04, a current ratio of 9.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.47.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This is a positive change from AG Mortgage Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised AG Mortgage Investment Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $4.00 in a report on Sunday, February 21st.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc, a real estate investment trust, invests in a portfolio of residential mortgage-backed securities and credit investments in the United States. Its investment portfolio includes residential investments, including re/non-performing loans, non-qualifying mortgages loans, and land related financing; and commercial investments, such as commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), interest only securities, and CMBS interest-only and principal-only securities, as well as commercial real estate loans secured by commercial real property, including mortgages and mezzanine loans for construction or redevelopment of a properties.

