Aggreko (LON:AGK) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $692.59

Shares of Aggreko Plc (LON:AGK) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 692.59 ($9.05) and traded as high as GBX 863 ($11.28). Aggreko shares last traded at GBX 861.50 ($11.26), with a volume of 5,671,314 shares traded.

Several research firms have recently commented on AGK. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Aggreko from GBX 410 ($5.36) to GBX 880 ($11.50) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 810 ($10.58) price objective on shares of Aggreko in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 552 ($7.21).

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 874.67 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 692.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.46, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of £2.21 billion and a PE ratio of -19.80.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be paid a GBX 10 ($0.13) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.23%. This is an increase from Aggreko’s previous dividend of $5.00. Aggreko’s payout ratio is currently -0.11%.

In related news, insider Chris Weston sold 12,326 shares of Aggreko stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 880 ($11.50), for a total value of £108,468.80 ($141,715.18).

Aggreko Company Profile (LON:AGK)

Aggreko Plc supplies modular, mobile power, heating, cooling, and related services in North America, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Eurasia, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates in three segments: Rental Solutions, Power Solutions Industrial, and Power Solutions Utility.

