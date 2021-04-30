Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Shares Bought by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 5,256.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,176 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,706 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $7,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Truehand Inc acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000.

Several research firms recently commented on A. Cowen boosted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Bank of America upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Redburn Partners upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.84.

In other news, VP Samraat S. Raha sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $127,500.00. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 9,053 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $1,222,155.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 261,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,249,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 55,826 shares of company stock valued at $7,123,380 over the last 90 days.

A stock traded down $0.46 on Friday, reaching $133.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,700,455. The company has a market capitalization of $40.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.84. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.42 and a 52 week high of $137.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $128.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.10.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 13.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were given a $0.194 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.78%.

Agilent Technologies announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 16th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to buy up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

