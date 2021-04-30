agilon health (NYSE:AGL) Shares Gap Down to $32.06

agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $32.06, but opened at $30.48. agilon health shares last traded at $31.66, with a volume of 375 shares changing hands.

About agilon health (NYSE:AGL)

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc. in March 2021. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Long Beach, California.

