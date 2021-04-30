Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $28.18 EPS

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $26.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.23) by $28.18, Fidelity Earnings reports. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 57.63% and a negative net margin of 170.65%.

NASDAQ AGIO traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $55.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 638,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 751,919. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.56 and a beta of 1.80. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $32.47 and a 52-week high of $58.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.26.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AGIO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective (down from $55.00) on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Agios Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.83.

In other Agios Pharmaceuticals news, insider Christopher Bowden sold 17,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total transaction of $970,718.32. Also, insider Carman Alenson sold 991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $53,514.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,302 shares of company stock worth $1,154,100. Corporate insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

About Agios Pharmaceuticals

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism and adjacent areas of biology. The company offers TIBSOVO (ivosidenib), an oral targeted inhibitor for treating adult patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (R/R AML), as well as to treat patients with newly diagnosed AML; and IDHIFA (enasidenib), an oral targeted inhibitor for patients with R/R AML and an isocitrate dehydrogenase 2 mutation.

