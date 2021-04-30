Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) Price Target Raised to $65.00

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target points to a potential upside of 16.53% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective (down from $55.00) on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Agios Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.83.

Shares of AGIO opened at $55.78 on Friday. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $32.47 and a one year high of $58.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.31 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.34 and a 200 day moving average of $46.26.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $26.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.23) by $28.18. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 57.63% and a negative net margin of 170.65%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Agios Pharmaceuticals will post -4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Christopher Bowden sold 17,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total transaction of $970,718.32. Also, insider Carman Alenson sold 991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $53,514.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,302 shares of company stock worth $1,154,100. Insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $10,644,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $35,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 1,150.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism and adjacent areas of biology. The company offers TIBSOVO (ivosidenib), an oral targeted inhibitor for treating adult patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (R/R AML), as well as to treat patients with newly diagnosed AML; and IDHIFA (enasidenib), an oral targeted inhibitor for patients with R/R AML and an isocitrate dehydrogenase 2 mutation.

