Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) Price Target Raised to $70.00

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Barclays from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 25.49% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on AGIO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 8th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 target price (down previously from $55.00) on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.83.

AGIO stock opened at $55.78 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.26. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.31 and a beta of 1.80. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $32.47 and a twelve month high of $58.93.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $26.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.23) by $28.18. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 57.63% and a negative net margin of 170.65%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Agios Pharmaceuticals will post -4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Agios Pharmaceuticals news, insider Darrin Miles sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total value of $105,578.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Bowden sold 17,611 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total value of $970,718.32. Insiders have sold a total of 21,302 shares of company stock valued at $1,154,100 in the last 90 days. 3.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,773 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 73.9% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 7,837 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 171.2% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Agios Pharmaceuticals

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism and adjacent areas of biology. The company offers TIBSOVO (ivosidenib), an oral targeted inhibitor for treating adult patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (R/R AML), as well as to treat patients with newly diagnosed AML; and IDHIFA (enasidenib), an oral targeted inhibitor for patients with R/R AML and an isocitrate dehydrogenase 2 mutation.

