Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 8th. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 target price (down previously from $55.00) on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.83.

NASDAQ:AGIO traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.81. The stock had a trading volume of 797 shares, compared to its average volume of 753,412. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.26. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $32.47 and a one year high of $58.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.31 and a beta of 1.80.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $26.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.23) by $28.18. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 57.63% and a negative net margin of 170.65%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Agios Pharmaceuticals will post -4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Carman Alenson sold 991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $53,514.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Darrin Miles sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total transaction of $105,578.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,302 shares of company stock valued at $1,154,100. Company insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AGIO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 3,306.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,648,000 after purchasing an additional 138,850 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 254.1% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 22,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 16,094 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $732,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 29,990.0% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,009 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 2,999 shares during the period. Finally, Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB grew its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 130,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,633,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism and adjacent areas of biology. The company offers TIBSOVO (ivosidenib), an oral targeted inhibitor for treating adult patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (R/R AML), as well as to treat patients with newly diagnosed AML; and IDHIFA (enasidenib), an oral targeted inhibitor for patients with R/R AML and an isocitrate dehydrogenase 2 mutation.

