AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Director Morris A. Davis Sells 7,475 Shares

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Director Morris A. Davis sold 7,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total value of $133,802.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $605,915. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ AGNC traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 270,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,599,936. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.16 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. AGNC Investment Corp. has a twelve month low of $11.41 and a twelve month high of $18.00.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.13. AGNC Investment had a negative net margin of 17.91% and a positive return on equity of 16.29%. The firm had revenue of $528.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.22 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 712.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a apr 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a yield of 8.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AGNC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 43.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 738,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,289,000 after buying an additional 222,443 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in AGNC Investment by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 524,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,300,000 after acquiring an additional 16,774 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AGNC Investment during the 3rd quarter worth $145,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 58.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 168,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,349,000 after acquiring an additional 62,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the fourth quarter valued at about $180,000. 55.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGNC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded AGNC Investment from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.14.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

