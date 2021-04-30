Aion (AION) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $24.57 Million

Aion (CURRENCY:AION) traded up 15% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 30th. One Aion coin can currently be bought for about $0.38 or 0.00000653 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Aion has a total market cap of $186.25 million and $24.57 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Aion has traded up 42.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aion Profile

AION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 19th, 2017.

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it. “

Buying and Selling Aion

