Air Canada (AC) to Release Earnings on Friday

Air Canada (TSE:AC) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($2.58) per share for the quarter.

Air Canada (TSE:AC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported C($4.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($2.68) by C($1.40). The firm had revenue of C$827.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$836.76 million.

Air Canada stock opened at C$24.83 on Friday. Air Canada has a 1-year low of C$12.80 and a 1-year high of C$31.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$26.66 and a 200-day moving average price of C$23.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 757.38, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.51.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AC shares. ATB Capital raised their target price on Air Canada from C$27.50 to C$28.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Air Canada to C$29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$50.00 to C$33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. National Bankshares cut their price target on Air Canada from C$31.00 to C$29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Air Canada from C$30.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Air Canada currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$29.17.

In other Air Canada news, Senior Officer David Shapiro sold 16,973 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.81, for a total transaction of C$404,127.13. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$329,006.58. Also, Senior Officer Lucie Guillemette bought 3,479 shares of Air Canada stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$24.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$85,239.67. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 35,833 shares in the company, valued at C$877,951.50. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,473 shares of company stock valued at $790,468.

About Air Canada

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

