Air Canada (ACDVF) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 7th.

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported ($3.13) earnings per share for the quarter. Air Canada had a negative return on equity of 86.60% and a negative net margin of 34.54%. The business had revenue of $634.62 million during the quarter.

ACDVF opened at $20.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.07. Air Canada has a 52-week low of $9.10 and a 52-week high of $24.82.

Several research firms have weighed in on ACDVF. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Air Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Air Canada from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Cowen raised Air Canada from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Air Canada from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on Air Canada from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.44.

About Air Canada

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

