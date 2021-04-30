Air Canada (ACDVF) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 7th.
Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported ($3.13) earnings per share for the quarter. Air Canada had a negative return on equity of 86.60% and a negative net margin of 34.54%. The business had revenue of $634.62 million during the quarter.
ACDVF opened at $20.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.07. Air Canada has a 52-week low of $9.10 and a 52-week high of $24.82.
About Air Canada
Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.
