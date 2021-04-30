Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Short Interest Up 71.8% in April

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800,000 shares, an increase of 71.8% from the March 31st total of 1,630,000 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,130,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Shares of APD traded down $2.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $289.72. 6,568 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,138,813. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Air Products and Chemicals has a 1-year low of $218.87 and a 1-year high of $327.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.11 billion, a PE ratio of 34.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $282.30 and a 200-day moving average of $276.88.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.07). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 21.30% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APD. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 941,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $264,878,000 after purchasing an additional 28,798 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 1,035 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 8,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,506,000 after acquiring an additional 2,316 shares during the last quarter. TCF National Bank boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 8,423 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,370,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,683 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on APD. Citigroup cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $325.00 to $277.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $302.00 price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $297.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Air Products and Chemicals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $305.00.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

