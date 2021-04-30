Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSF) Short Interest Up 68.0% in April

Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 307,800 shares, a growth of 68.0% from the March 31st total of 183,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 93.3 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Airbus stock. Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its position in Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSF) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,127,656 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,004 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC’s holdings in Airbus were worth $123,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Airbus alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EADSF. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Airbus in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Airbus in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Airbus in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Airbus stock traded up $1.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $122.75. The stock had a trading volume of 3,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,053. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $118.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.77. Airbus has a one year low of $52.20 and a one year high of $125.40.

Airbus Company Profile

Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

Read More: What Is an EV Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Airbus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.