Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,403 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 1,199 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $1,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AKAM. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Akamai Technologies by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,379,689 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $774,794,000 after acquiring an additional 141,290 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,136,451 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $434,286,000 after buying an additional 371,852 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Akamai Technologies by 78.6% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,106,943 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $326,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367,090 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in Akamai Technologies by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,795,987 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $293,551,000 after buying an additional 56,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $173,772,000. 89.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AKAM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Craig Hallum downgraded Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Akamai Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. KeyCorp raised shares of Akamai Technologies from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Akamai Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.73.

In related news, EVP Mani Sundaram sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.01, for a total value of $220,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Adam Karon sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.40, for a total transaction of $492,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 35,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,486,607.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,888 shares of company stock worth $3,893,477. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Akamai Technologies stock opened at $110.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.87. The company has a market cap of $18.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.26, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.47. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.64 and a 12-month high of $124.91.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $846.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.46 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 18.01% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. Analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud and enterprise security solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

