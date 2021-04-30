Aker ASA (OTCMKTS:AKAAF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Aker ASA (OTCMKTS:AKAAF) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,500 shares, a decline of 46.6% from the March 31st total of 30,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 165.0 days.
Shares of AKAAF opened at $65.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $73.72 and its 200-day moving average is $62.17. Aker ASA has a 12-month low of $22.00 and a 12-month high of $87.00.
Aker ASA Company Profile
