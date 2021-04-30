Aker ASA (OTCMKTS:AKAAF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Aker ASA (OTCMKTS:AKAAF) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,500 shares, a decline of 46.6% from the March 31st total of 30,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 165.0 days.

Shares of AKAAF opened at $65.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $73.72 and its 200-day moving average is $62.17. Aker ASA has a 12-month low of $22.00 and a 12-month high of $87.00.

Aker ASA Company Profile

Aker ASA, an industrial investment company, operates in the oil and gas, maritime assets, and marine biotechnology sectors primarily in Norway and internationally. It operates through two segments, Industrial Holdings and Financial Investments. The company provides services, technologies, and product solutions for the oil and gas industry; provides engineering, procurement, and construction services for the offshore oil and gas, as well as renewable industries; and explores for and produces oil and gas on the Norwegian continental shelf.

