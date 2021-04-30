Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS) Trading Down 6.4%

Akouos, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKUS) fell 6.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $13.90 and last traded at $13.97. 1,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 206,115 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.92.

A number of analysts recently commented on AKUS shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Akouos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Akouos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Akouos in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Akouos currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

Get Akouos alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.18.

Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.09. On average, equities analysts predict that Akouos, Inc. will post -2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AKUS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Akouos during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Akouos during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,103,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Akouos during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $502,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Akouos during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in Akouos during the 4th quarter worth approximately $407,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

About Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS)

Akouos, Inc, a precision genetic medicine company, developing gene therapies to restore, improve, and preserve physiologic hearing for individuals. The company's precision genetic medicine platform incorporates a proprietary adeno-associated viral vector library and a novel delivery approach. Its lead product candidate is AK-OTOF, a gene therapy for the treatment of hearing loss due to mutations in the OTOF gene.

See Also: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Akouos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akouos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.