Akroma (AKA) Price Reaches $0.0005 on Exchanges

Akroma (CURRENCY:AKA) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 30th. Akroma has a total market cap of $10,501.06 and $176.00 worth of Akroma was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Akroma coin can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Akroma has traded 12.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Akroma alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,793.52 or 0.05100345 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.72 or 0.00065216 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000669 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Akroma Profile

Akroma (AKA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Akroma’s total supply is 19,177,485 coins. Akroma’s official Twitter account is @akroma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Akroma’s official website is akroma.io . The official message board for Akroma is medium.com/akroma

According to CryptoCompare, “Akroma is a PoW Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Ethash algorithm. Akroma aims to build an EVM based application development platform with a stable and self-funding governance model designed to offer startups and businesses an unparalleled development and usage experience. “

Akroma Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akroma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Akroma should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Akroma using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Akroma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Akroma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.