Akropolis Price Tops $0.0525 on Major Exchanges (AKRO)

Akropolis (CURRENCY:AKRO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 30th. During the last seven days, Akropolis has traded up 33.5% against the dollar. One Akropolis coin can now be bought for about $0.0525 or 0.00000090 BTC on major exchanges. Akropolis has a total market cap of $146.11 million and $30.32 million worth of Akropolis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Akropolis alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.62 or 0.00066237 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.46 or 0.00019656 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001715 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.98 or 0.00072001 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $449.65 or 0.00771161 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.44 or 0.00095078 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.13 or 0.00041382 BTC.

About Akropolis

AKRO is a coin. It was first traded on July 6th, 2019. Akropolis’ total supply is 4,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,784,327,981 coins. Akropolis’ official Twitter account is @akropolisio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Akropolis is /r/AkropolisIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Akropolis’ official message board is t.me/AkropolisAnnouncements . The official website for Akropolis is akropolis.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Akropolis is a domain-specific financial protocol dedicated to the needs of the informal bank-less economy. It can be implemented on any blockchain with a Turing-complete [4] virtual machine. The proposed initial implementation is on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Akropolis Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akropolis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Akropolis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Akropolis using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Akropolis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Akropolis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.