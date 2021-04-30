Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $754.03 Million

Brokerages expect that Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) will announce sales of $754.03 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Albemarle’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $737.40 million and the highest is $771.19 million. Albemarle reported sales of $738.85 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Albemarle will report full-year sales of $3.20 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.12 billion to $3.33 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.37 billion to $4.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Albemarle.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $879.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $876.15 million. Albemarle had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 11.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 EPS.

ALB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Albemarle from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Albemarle from $125.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $132.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $169.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Albemarle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.26.

Shares of NYSE ALB opened at $167.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $152.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.59. Albemarle has a 12-month low of $55.75 and a 12-month high of $188.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This is an increase from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.83%.

In other news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,521 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.89, for a total transaction of $234,066.69. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,905 shares in the company, valued at $8,603,220.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.89, for a total transaction of $227,449.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,724,223.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,477 shares of company stock worth $2,818,196. Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Albemarle by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,597,795 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,120,826,000 after acquiring an additional 85,787 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Albemarle by 23.8% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,047,490 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $153,049,000 after acquiring an additional 201,616 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Albemarle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $137,969,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Albemarle by 104.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 822,563 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $121,344,000 after acquiring an additional 421,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Albemarle by 0.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 799,307 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $116,787,000 after acquiring an additional 5,052 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

