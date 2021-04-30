Alchemint Standards (SDS) Price Reaches $0.0005 on Top Exchanges

Alchemint Standards (CURRENCY:SDS) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 30th. One Alchemint Standards coin can currently be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Alchemint Standards has traded up 4% against the US dollar. Alchemint Standards has a total market cap of $157,821.50 and $10.00 worth of Alchemint Standards was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002711 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001736 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.29 or 0.00063024 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.88 or 0.00282884 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00004106 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $625.28 or 0.01085971 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.25 or 0.00026486 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $404.88 or 0.00703183 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57,673.38 or 1.00165682 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Alchemint Standards Coin Profile

Alchemint Standards’ launch date was July 31st, 2018. Alchemint Standards’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 317,946,798 coins. The Reddit community for Alchemint Standards is /r/Alchemint and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Alchemint Standards’ official Twitter account is @Alchemint_SDS and its Facebook page is accessible here . Alchemint Standards’ official message board is medium.com/@alchemintsdt . The official website for Alchemint Standards is alchemint.io/#/home

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemint is a stablecoins issuing distribution platform based on a hybrid model. Alchemint runs on NEO and aims at creating a decentralized, open and transparent stablecoins issuance system. Alchemint is designed to create a high-performance application-level encrypted digital currency and carries out a series of activities such as the mortgage of digital assets through smart contracts, the issuance of stablecoins and the management of collateral risk. “

