Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) Sets New 1-Year High at $181.21

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $181.21 and last traded at $180.95, with a volume of 13487 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $179.68.

Separately, Robert W. Baird upgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $194.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alexandria Real Estate Equities currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.71.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $26.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.50, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $170.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($1.81). The business had revenue of $479.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.48 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 29.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $1.09 dividend. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is currently 62.64%.

In related news, CEO Stephen Richardson sold 10,000 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.41, for a total value of $1,664,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 201,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,475,534.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James P. Cain sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.01, for a total transaction of $67,204.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $757,053.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,400 shares of company stock worth $3,407,004. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.3% in the first quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 73.3% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 77.3% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 22.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

See Also: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.