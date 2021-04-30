Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) Posts Earnings Results

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.69, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.22 EPS. Alexion Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis.

ALXN traded up $3.10 on Friday, reaching $168.68. 3,469,281 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,636,872. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $156.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.24. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $94.82 and a 52-week high of $172.08. The company has a market cap of $37.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.69, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 3.26.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $156.00 target price (down from $196.00) on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 29th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.57.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

