Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) Posts Earnings Results

Posted by on Apr 30th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.69, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.22 EPS. Alexion Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis.

ALXN traded up $3.10 on Friday, reaching $168.68. 3,469,281 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,636,872. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $156.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.24. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $94.82 and a 52-week high of $172.08. The company has a market cap of $37.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.69, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 3.26.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $156.00 target price (down from $196.00) on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 29th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.57.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

See Also: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Earnings History for Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Receive News & Ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.