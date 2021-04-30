Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Danske downgraded shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.
Shares of ALFVY traded down $1.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.24. 8,456 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,918. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.91. Alfa Laval AB has a 52 week low of $17.36 and a 52 week high of $36.16. The company has a market cap of $14.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.53 and a beta of 1.26.
About Alfa Laval AB (publ)
Alfa Laval AB (publ) provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Energy, Food & Water, Marine, Greenhouse, and Operations & Other. It offers fluid handling systems, such as automation and fluid control equipment; installation materials; analytical, cleaning validation, flow, level, pressure, temperature, and weighing instruments, as well as instrumentation accessories; mixing equipment; centrifugal, circumferential piston, rotary lobe, and screw pumps; rotary jet and spray heads; tank covers and accessories; and valves.
