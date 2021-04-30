Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Danske downgraded shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Shares of ALFVY traded down $1.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.24. 8,456 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,918. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.91. Alfa Laval AB has a 52 week low of $17.36 and a 52 week high of $36.16. The company has a market cap of $14.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.53 and a beta of 1.26.

Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. Alfa Laval AB (publ) had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 16.91%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter. Analysts predict that Alfa Laval AB will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alfa Laval AB (publ)

Alfa Laval AB (publ) provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Energy, Food & Water, Marine, Greenhouse, and Operations & Other. It offers fluid handling systems, such as automation and fluid control equipment; installation materials; analytical, cleaning validation, flow, level, pressure, temperature, and weighing instruments, as well as instrumentation accessories; mixing equipment; centrifugal, circumferential piston, rotary lobe, and screw pumps; rotary jet and spray heads; tank covers and accessories; and valves.

