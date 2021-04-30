Alien Worlds Tops 1-Day Volume of $112.06 Million (TLM)

Alien Worlds (CURRENCY:TLM) traded 9.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 30th. In the last seven days, Alien Worlds has traded up 114.5% against the US dollar. Alien Worlds has a total market capitalization of $392.74 million and approximately $112.06 million worth of Alien Worlds was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alien Worlds coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.47 or 0.00000803 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00002753 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.07 or 0.00063822 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.80 or 0.00285492 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00004112 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $637.56 or 0.01097795 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.76 or 0.00027142 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $414.19 or 0.00713184 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $58,161.81 or 1.00147430 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Alien Worlds Coin Profile

Alien Worlds’ total supply is 5,153,165,564 coins and its circulating supply is 842,442,061 coins. Alien Worlds’ official Twitter account is @alienworlds

