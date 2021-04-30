Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $857.15 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) will announce $857.15 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Align Technology’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $899.06 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $802.20 million. Align Technology reported sales of $352.31 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 143.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Align Technology will report full year sales of $3.52 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.34 billion to $3.63 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $4.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.98 billion to $4.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Align Technology.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.47. Align Technology had a net margin of 76.00% and a return on equity of 68.99%. The business had revenue of $894.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.4% on a year-over-year basis.

ALGN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Align Technology from $655.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank upgraded Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $683.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Align Technology from $700.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Align Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $575.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Align Technology from $475.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $593.69.

In other news, Director George J. Morrow sold 15,000 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $624.60, for a total value of $9,369,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,680 shares in the company, valued at $16,664,328. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas M. Prescott sold 2,500 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $612.01, for a total transaction of $1,530,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,102 shares of company stock valued at $15,920,924 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Align Technology by 599.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,172,833 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $626,739,000 after buying an additional 1,005,263 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Align Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $412,300,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Align Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $255,253,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,135,480 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $606,778,000 after purchasing an additional 286,607 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Align Technology by 188.5% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 400,160 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $213,838,000 after acquiring an additional 261,465 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

ALGN opened at $604.34 on Friday. Align Technology has a 12 month low of $195.56 and a 12 month high of $647.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $563.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $524.68. The stock has a market cap of $47.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.68.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

