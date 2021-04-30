Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Shares Bought by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 21,239.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,975 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,947 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $7,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ALGN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Align Technology by 599.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,172,833 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $626,739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,263 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $412,300,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $255,253,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Align Technology by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,135,480 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $606,778,000 after acquiring an additional 286,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Align Technology by 188.5% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 400,160 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $213,838,000 after acquiring an additional 261,465 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGN traded down $6.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $597.43. The company had a trading volume of 15,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 613,479. Align Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $195.56 and a twelve month high of $647.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.28 billion, a PE ratio of 27.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $563.97 and its 200-day moving average is $524.68.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $894.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.27 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 76.00% and a return on equity of 68.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 62.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Align Technology news, SVP Stuart A. Hockridge sold 5,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $573.27, for a total transaction of $3,211,458.54. Also, Director George J. Morrow sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $624.60, for a total transaction of $9,369,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,664,328. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,102 shares of company stock worth $15,920,924 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

ALGN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Align Technology from $625.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Align Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $575.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Align Technology from $655.00 to $745.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays increased their target price on Align Technology from $475.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Align Technology from $700.00 to $735.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Align Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $593.69.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

