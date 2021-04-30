Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANCUF) Short Interest Down 36.9% in April

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANCUF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,510,600 shares, a decrease of 36.9% from the March 31st total of 2,392,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 59.0 days.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ANCUF shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Alimentation Couche-Tard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Alimentation Couche-Tard from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Alimentation Couche-Tard from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.88.

Get Alimentation Couche-Tard alerts:

ANCUF stock opened at $33.99 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.66. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a fifty-two week low of $25.85 and a fifty-two week high of $37.06.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels; and stationary energy and aviation fuels. The company operates its convenience stores chain under various banners, including Circle K, Corner Stone, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, and Mac's.

Recommended Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.