ALL BEST ICO Market Capitalization Tops $21,311.19 (ALLBI)

ALL BEST ICO (CURRENCY:ALLBI) traded 10.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 30th. One ALL BEST ICO coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. ALL BEST ICO has a total market capitalization of $21,311.19 and approximately $42.00 worth of ALL BEST ICO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ALL BEST ICO has traded 17.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ALL BEST ICO alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.51 or 0.00066260 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.51 or 0.00019795 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001720 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.96 or 0.00072198 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $445.36 or 0.00766235 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $55.34 or 0.00095218 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.95 or 0.00041201 BTC.

About ALL BEST ICO

ALLBI is a coin. ALL BEST ICO’s total supply is 243,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 223,628,631 coins. ALL BEST ICO’s official Twitter account is @allbestico and its Facebook page is accessible here . ALL BEST ICO’s official website is allbestico.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ALL BEST ICO.com and ALLBI Token is designed to enable everyone to make their own Cryptocurrency. In addition, participants will be able to use ALLBI Tokens to make payments to various merchants spanning across different industries. ALLBESTICO (ALLBI) is a cryptocurrency based on the Ethereum blockchain which belongs to a class of ERC20 token standard. The ERC20 token standard describes the functions and events that an Ethereum token contract has to implement. “

Buying and Selling ALL BEST ICO

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ALL BEST ICO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ALL BEST ICO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ALL BEST ICO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ALL BEST ICO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ALL BEST ICO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.