All Sports (SOC) Trading Up 31.6% Over Last 7 Days

All Sports (CURRENCY:SOC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 30th. During the last week, All Sports has traded up 31.6% against the dollar. One All Sports coin can currently be bought for about $0.0245 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. All Sports has a total market cap of $36.75 million and $3.60 million worth of All Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.94 or 0.00069274 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.22 or 0.00020493 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001826 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.52 or 0.00079463 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $441.14 or 0.00805429 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.12 or 0.00098816 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001659 BTC.

About All Sports

SOC is a coin. Its genesis date was January 18th, 2018. All Sports’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,499,865,882 coins. All Sports’ official Twitter account is @allsportschain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for All Sports is medium.com/@allsports . The official website for All Sports is www.allsportschain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The All Sports Platform focuses on the global online market and intends to build a network of prediction service system. In addition to building the underlying SDK based on the All Sports public blockchain, it also provides customised user-end applications, including but not limited to PC end, H5 webpage, App(iOS & Android), mini programmes. SOC is a asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as an utility token on the All Sports platform. “

