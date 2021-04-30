Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) is Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. cut its stake in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,993 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 590 shares during the period. Alleghany comprises about 6.0% of Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. owned about 0.24% of Alleghany worth $20,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Alleghany in the first quarter valued at $61,000. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alleghany during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alleghany during the fourth quarter worth about $143,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Alleghany during the fourth quarter worth about $163,000. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alleghany during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

Alleghany stock traded down $0.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $679.10. 124 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,140. The company’s 50-day moving average is $654.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $612.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. Alleghany Co. has a 52-week low of $434.53 and a 52-week high of $688.07. The firm has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -143.76 and a beta of 0.67.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The insurance provider reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by $1.73. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter. Alleghany had a negative net margin of 0.76% and a positive return on equity of 1.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($6.09) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Alleghany Co. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on Y. JMP Securities raised their price target on Alleghany from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alleghany from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $634.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Alleghany from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Alleghany Corp. engages in the provision of property, casualty reinsurance, insurance and financial services. It operates its through the Reinsurance and Insurance segments. The Reinsurance segment consists of property and casualty and other reinsurance operations. The Insurance segment consists of property and casualty insurance operations.

