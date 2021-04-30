Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.50.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Allegheny Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Allegheny Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $16.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd.

In related news, SVP Elliot S. Davis sold 15,200 shares of Allegheny Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $342,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 191,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,310,347.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Kevin B. Kramer sold 10,000 shares of Allegheny Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,433 shares of company stock valued at $729,459. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Allegheny Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 310.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 5,750 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,973 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 2,855 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Allegheny Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $182,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 11,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

ATI opened at $23.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Allegheny Technologies has a 1-year low of $6.21 and a 1-year high of $24.64. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of -7.44 and a beta of 1.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.33.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $693.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.41 million. Allegheny Technologies had a negative net margin of 11.82% and a positive return on equity of 1.32%. The company’s revenue was down 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Allegheny Technologies will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates in two segments, High Performance Materials & Components and Advanced Alloys & Solutions. The company produces high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts to the aerospace and defense, medical, oil and gas, and electrical energy markets.

