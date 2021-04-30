Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Allegiance Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 17.69%.

Allegiance Bancshares stock traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.92. 2,545 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,220. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $805.07 million, a PE ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 1.20. Allegiance Bancshares has a one year low of $21.02 and a one year high of $43.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Allegiance Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 18.68%.

In other Allegiance Bancshares news, Director Roland L. Williams sold 1,600 shares of Allegiance Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.89, for a total transaction of $59,024.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 98,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,619,609.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,200 shares of company stock worth $430,304. Insiders own 8.57% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allegiance Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Allegiance Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.67.

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and other time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

