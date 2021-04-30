Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $675.45 Million

Brokerages expect Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) to post sales of $675.45 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Allegion’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $671.00 million and the highest is $679.90 million. Allegion reported sales of $589.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allegion will report full-year sales of $2.79 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.70 billion to $2.85 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.75 billion to $2.98 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Allegion.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $694.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.38 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 63.43% and a net margin of 11.12%. Allegion’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ALLE shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Allegion from $138.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays raised Allegion from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $107.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Longbow Research upgraded Allegion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.14.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allegion during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Allegion during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Allegion during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Allegion during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Allegion during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

ALLE opened at $137.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.35 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $127.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.50. Allegion has a one year low of $89.83 and a one year high of $140.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.45%.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productiv. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas; Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA); and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

