Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) Holdings Raised by Cubic Asset Management LLC

Cubic Asset Management LLC grew its position in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 23.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,225 shares during the quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alliance Data Systems were worth $1,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Alliance Data Systems during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Alliance Data Systems during the 1st quarter worth $75,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alliance Data Systems during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Intersect Capital LLC bought a new position in Alliance Data Systems during the 1st quarter worth $204,000. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in Alliance Data Systems during the 1st quarter worth $240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ADS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alliance Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Argus increased their price target on Alliance Data Systems from $95.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Alliance Data Systems from $85.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Alliance Data Systems from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Alliance Data Systems in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $116.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alliance Data Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.80.

ADS opened at $118.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 2.58. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a 1 year low of $35.13 and a 1 year high of $121.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $110.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.25.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $6.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $3.10. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 36.63% and a net margin of 6.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Alliance Data Systems’s payout ratio is 5.13%.

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing, loyalty, and payment solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, LoyaltyOne and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment offers AIR MILES reward program; short term loyalty program; and loyalty services, which include loyalty consulting, customer analytics, creative services, and mobile solutions.

