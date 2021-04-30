AllianceBlock (ALBT) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $3.04 Million

AllianceBlock (CURRENCY:ALBT) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 30th. One AllianceBlock coin can now be purchased for $0.67 or 0.00001167 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, AllianceBlock has traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. AllianceBlock has a total market cap of $113.91 million and approximately $3.04 million worth of AllianceBlock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.04 or 0.00065763 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.19 or 0.00019349 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001729 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.30 or 0.00069674 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $442.05 or 0.00764298 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $54.44 or 0.00094121 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,346.82 or 0.07515508 BTC.

AllianceBlock Coin Profile

AllianceBlock is a coin. AllianceBlock’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 168,782,883 coins. AllianceBlock’s official message board is medium.com/@allianceblock . AllianceBlock’s official Twitter account is @allianceblock and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for AllianceBlock is allianceblock.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded on September 8th, 2020 in Utrecht, Netherlands, AllianceBlock tokens are the backbone of the AllianceBlock Ecosystem. The AllianceBlock Protocol is a decentralized, blockchain-agnostic layer 2 that aims to bridge traditional and decentralized finance and automate the process of converting any digital or crypto asset into a bankable product. The ALBT token serves as a multi-purpose tool to be utilized as the primary medium of exchange, means of reward for ecosystem participants, and network fee payment mechanism. In addition the ALBT token will act as the currency reserve of the ecosystem reserve pool and as a governance token for voting and power delegation. Token utility and scarcity is further achieved via a number of deflationary features including node staking, liquidity pooling, quarterly revenue-based token burns, and quarterly activity-based token burns. “

Buying and Selling AllianceBlock

