Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Stock Position Cut by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 10.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 329,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,450 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.13% of Alliant Energy worth $17,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Alliant Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alliant Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 63.0% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Alliant Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in Alliant Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

NASDAQ:LNT opened at $55.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.36. Alliant Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $44.36 and a 52 week high of $58.10. The company has a market capitalization of $13.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 19.33%. The firm had revenue of $817.00 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.4025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.70%.

A number of analysts have commented on LNT shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of Alliant Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Alliant Energy from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Alliant Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alliant Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.71.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

See Also: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.