Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.02 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) – Investment analysts at William Blair lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Allison Transmission in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 28th. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria now anticipates that the auto parts company will earn $1.02 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.99. William Blair also issued estimates for Allison Transmission’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.03 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.66 EPS.

Get Allison Transmission alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Allison Transmission from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Allison Transmission in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on Allison Transmission from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Vertical Research started coverage on Allison Transmission in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Allison Transmission from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.57.

ALSN opened at $41.82 on Friday. Allison Transmission has a 12 month low of $31.69 and a 12 month high of $46.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.40.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.17. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 46.60% and a net margin of 16.00%. The firm had revenue of $588.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. Allison Transmission’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a $0.19 dividend. This is an increase from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is presently 15.64%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Allison Transmission during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $276,478,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Allison Transmission during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,455,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Allison Transmission by 2,870.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,160,009 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $50,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120,958 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Allison Transmission during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,783,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in Allison Transmission by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,482,815 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $63,954,000 after acquiring an additional 517,534 shares during the last quarter. 98.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

Read More: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Allison Transmission Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allison Transmission and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.