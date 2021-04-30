AllSafe (ASAFE) Market Cap Tops $499,740.38

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE) traded 8.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 30th. AllSafe has a market cap of $499,740.38 and $235.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, AllSafe has traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar. One AllSafe coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0546 or 0.00000100 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About AllSafe

ASAFE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. AllSafe’s official website is allsafetoken.pw . AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Allsafe is a Proof of Stake Scrypt-based cryptocurrency with a 15% APY in staking rewards. “

Buying and Selling AllSafe

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AllSafe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AllSafe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

