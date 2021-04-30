AllSafe One Day Volume Hits $235.00 (ASAFE)

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE) traded 8.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 30th. AllSafe has a total market cap of $499,740.38 and $235.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AllSafe coin can now be bought for about $0.0546 or 0.00000100 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, AllSafe has traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.17 or 0.00075160 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001387 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00003703 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 22.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001316 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00004714 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000282 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000019 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 33.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AllSafe Profile

AllSafe is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. AllSafe’s official website is allsafetoken.pw . AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Allsafe is a Proof of Stake Scrypt-based cryptocurrency with a 15% APY in staking rewards. “

Buying and Selling AllSafe

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AllSafe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AllSafe using one of the exchanges listed above.

