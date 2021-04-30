Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) Given New $18.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.49% from the stock’s current price.

MDRX has been the topic of several other research reports. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research report on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research report on Thursday. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

Get Allscripts Healthcare Solutions alerts:

NASDAQ MDRX traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $15.86. 3,318 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,925,852. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $5.28 and a fifty-two week high of $17.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of -52.87, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.18.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a negative net margin of 2.77% and a positive return on equity of 5.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Paul Black sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total value of $943,200.00. Also, insider Lisa Khorey sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total value of $251,250.00. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $800,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the first quarter worth about $1,132,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the first quarter worth about $1,237,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $12,605,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $247,000.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Company Profile

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

Further Reading: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.