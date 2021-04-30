Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The software maker reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a positive return on equity of 5.80% and a negative net margin of 2.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDRX traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.55. 86,904 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,925,852. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.60. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of -52.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a 12-month low of $5.28 and a 12-month high of $17.96.

In related news, insider Lisa Khorey sold 15,000 shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total transaction of $251,250.00. Also, CEO Paul Black sold 60,000 shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total value of $943,200.00. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MDRX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a report on Thursday. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a report on Monday, March 8th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

