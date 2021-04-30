Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Shares Bought by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 446.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 101,135 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.11% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals worth $17,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ALNY. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 98.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 974 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,022 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Akshay Vaishnaw sold 3,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.67, for a total value of $510,205.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,153,744.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:ALNY opened at $139.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.67. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $119.29 and a one year high of $178.41. The company has a market capitalization of $16.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.84 and a beta of 1.47.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.71) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.75) by $0.04. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 65.96% and a negative net margin of 222.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.62) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ALNY shares. Cowen upped their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $154.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, February 14th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $162.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.81.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

